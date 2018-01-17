Rs 10 Coins Come In 14 Variants. Details Here

Following Are The Features Of 14 Types Of RBI's Rs 10 Coins

It has come to the notice of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that in certain places there is reluctance on part of traders and members of public to accept Rs 10 coins due to suspicion about their genuineness. It is clarified that the RBI puts into circulation, the coins minted by mints, which are under the Government of India. The Rs 10 coins have distinctive features to reflect various themes of economic, social and cultural values and are introduced from time to time. As coins have longer life, coins of different designs and shapes circulate in the market at the same time. So far, the RBI has issued Rs 10 coins in 14 designs. All these coins are legal tender and can be accepted for transactions.

1 The latest Rs 10 coin was released on June 29, 2017. The Rs 10 coin bears the portrait of Shrimad Rajchandra in the centre on the reverse side. On the obverse side, however, bears the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar in the centre with the legend "Satyamev Jayte" inscribed in Hindi.

2. One Rs 10 coin was released on April 26 this year. The coin bears the image of National Archives of India Building in the centre, with inscription "125 years" written below the image.

3. Rs 10 coin released in June 2016 bears the portrait of 'Swami Chinmayananda' in the centre. The coin also carries an inscription "Birth Centenary of Swami Chinmayananda" in English on the lower periphery.

4. In January 2016, the RBI had released a Rs 10 coin to commemorate 125th birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar. The coin bore the portrait of Dr B R Ambedkar in the centre, with inscription 125th birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar in English on the lower periphery and in Devnagri on the upper periphery, respectively.

5. In July 2015, the RBI had released a Rs10 coin to commemorate international day of Yoga. The reverse of the coin bears the logo of International Day of Yoga with inscription Yoga for harmony and peace. The date 21 JUNE is written at the bottom of the logo.

6. In April 2015, the RBI released a Rs 10 coin to centenary commemoration of Mahatma Gandhi's return from South Africa.

7. In July 2014, a Rs 10 coin was released to commemorate the occasion of Diamond jubilee of Coir Board,

8. In August 2013, a new Rs 10 coin was released by the RBI to commemorate the silver jubilee of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

9. The coin to commemorate 60 years of Parliament of India was released in June 2012. The face of the coin bears the image of the Parliament House in the centre with inscription "60 Years of the Parliament of India" in English on the lower periphery. The year 1952-2012 is inscribed above the image of the Parliament House.

10. In July 2011, a new Rs 10 coin was released. In the upper periphery, 10 numbers outward radiating patterns depict growth and connectivity. In the centre bears the Rupee symbol and the lower periphery contains denominational value "10" in International numerals.

11. In April 2010, the reverse of the coin bears the emblem of the Reserve Bank of India, namely, the palm tree and the tiger with inscription Reserve Bank of India in Hindi, on the left periphery and in English on the right periphery word The word platinum jubilee in English is written along with year 1935-2010 inscribed below the emblem.

12. In February 2010, RBI released a new Rs 10 coin to commemorate the birth centenary of Homi Bhabha. The face of coin bears the image of Homi Bhabha with inscription Homi Bhabha Birth Centenary Year in Hindi and English on the left periphery and right periphery, respectively. and the Years "2008-2009" below portrait of Homi Bhabha at the bottom.

13. In March 2009, RBI released a new Rs 10 coin with a theme unity in diversity. The face of the coin contains the visuals showing stylised representation of "Unity in Diversity", a defining characteristic of India. The symbol shall be seen as four heads sharing a common body. It shall be thought of as people from all four parts of the country coming together under one banner and identifying with one nation.

14. In March 2009, RBI released a new coin with the theme connectivity and information technology. This face of the coin is divided into three portions with two horizontal lines. The top portion contains India in Hindi and in English. The bottom portion contains the year in International Numerals.



