Google Ordered To Pay Rs 1,337 Crore Fine Within 30 Days In Android Antitrust Case

Google will have to pay the penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore imposed by the fair trade regulator CCI, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ruled today.

A two-member bench of the NCLAT directed Google to implement the direction and deposit the amount in 30 days.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) had last year, on October 20, imposed a fine of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for anti-competitive practices in relation to Android mobile devices. The regulator also ordered the Internet major to stop indulging in various unfair business practices.

Google challenged this ruling before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which is an appellate authority over the orders passed by the CCI.

But the NCLAT today rejected Google's plea and stated that there was no violation of natural justice in the probe conducted by the CCI.