Rossari Biotech Subscribed 67% So Far On Day 2

Rossari Biotech IPO: The subscription window will close on Wednesday, July 15

Mumbai-based specialty chemicals maker Rossari Biotech's IPO was subscribed 66.99 per cent till Tuesday morning, the second day of issue. By 10:15 am, Rossari Biotech's IPO had received 54,75,365 bids against the total issue size of 81,73,530 shares, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed. On the first day of issue, The Rossari Biotech initial public offer was subscribed 43.39 per cent with 35,43,960 bids. (Also Read: All You Need To Know Before Applying For Rossari Biotech IPO)

Here are key things to know about the Rossari Biotech IPO:

The subscription window for the Rossari Biotech IPO will shut on Wednesday, July 15. Eligible investors can apply for Rossari Biotech shares under the IPO till 5 pm on Tuesday, and between 10 am to 5 pm on Wednesday.

Once the IPO concludes, Rossari Biotech shares will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Rossari Biotech's IPO is the first to hit the country's capital markets since the public offer of State Bank of India's credit card arm, SBI Cards & Payment Services, in March which was subscribed more than 22 times.

Under the IPO, Rossari Biotech shares can be applied for in the price band of Rs 423-Rs 425. One lot, of 35 shares, costs Rs 14,805-14,875.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Rossari Biotech has diversified into animal health and nutrition, home, personal care and performance chemicals markets. The company provides customised solutions to cater to the industrial and production requirements of its customers through a diversified product portfolio, according to its website.