India's Wealthiest Woman Roshni Nadar Malhotra, The New Chairperson Of HCL Tech

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, India's wealthiest woman, is now the chairperson of HCL Technologies or HCL Tech, the Noida-based IT company said on Friday. Roshni Nadar Malhotra succeeds her father, Shiv Nadar. The appointment of non-executive director Roshni Nadar Malhotra to the new role takes effect immediately, the company said in a regulatory filing. Shiv Nadar will continue to be HCL Tech's managing director, with the designation as the chief strategy officer.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra has been the executive director and CEO of HCL Corporation, vice chairperson of the board of HCL Technologies, and trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation. At HCL Corporation, Roshni Nadar Malhotra has been responsible for providing strategic guidance to the organisation.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra was inducted as an additional director on the board of India's third largest software exporter in the year 2013. This was just four years after her appointment on the board of HCL Corp, the holding company of HCL Technologies and HCL Infosystems.

Passionate about wildlife and conservation, Roshni Nadar Malhotra set up The Habitats Trust in 2018. The trust aims at protecting the country's natural habitats and indigenous species, with the core mission of creating and conserving sustainable ecosystems.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra grew up in Delhi. She has a Masters degree in Business Administration from Kellogg School of Management, USA, with a focus on Social Enterprise Management and Strategy. She is also an alumnus of the World Economic Forum's Forum of Young Global Leaders initiative, which is a community of the world's most outstanding, next-generation leaders.

Ms Malhotra has featured in "The World's 100 Most Powerful Women" list compiled and released by Forbes from 2017 through 2019.