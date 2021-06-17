Road Transport Ministry Extends Validity Of Documents Till September 30, 2021

Ministry of Road Transport has extended validity of all vehicle-related documents till September 30, 2021

In a bid to help citizens who could not get a chance to renew their driving licenses, fitness certificates of vehicles, registration documents and permits since last year, owing to the Coronavirus induced lockdowns, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has extended the validity of all such documents till September 30, 2021.

The ministry had earlier notified in March that validity of all these documents was valid till June 30, 2021.

On Thursday, it directed enforcement authorities to consider all those documents, whose validity had expired since February 1, 2020, as valid till September 30, 2021.

This will help citizens in availing transport related services, while maintaining social distancing as per the prevailing Covid norms, the ministry said.