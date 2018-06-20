RITES IPO Opens Today: Should You Subscribe? Five Things To Know RITES IPO's floor price is 18 times of the face value of the equity shares, and the cap price is 18.5 times of the face value of equity shares.

RITES IPO opened on Wednesday, and will close on Friday



RITES IPO: Five Things To Know



The RITES IPO (initial public offering) opened on Wednesday. The issue was subscribed upto 19 per cent by 1.15 pm. A total of 48,22,160 bids were received by afternoon today for a total issue size of 2.52 crore. With the RITES IPO, the government intends to divest 12.6 per cent of its stake in the company. RITES was earlier known as Rail India Technical and Economic Service. At the cap price, the RITES IPO is valued at Rs 466 crore, while it's valued Rs 453 crore at the floor price. RITES Ltd is a Government of India (GoI) enterprise, which was established in 1974 under the aegis of Indian Railways. RITES was incorporated as a public limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. It is governed by a board of directors including persons of eminence from various sectors of engineering and management. RITES is a multi-disciplinary consultancy organization in the fields of transport, infrastructure and related technologies.1. The RITES IPO opened on Wednesday, and will close on June 22. The book running lead managers are Elara Capital (India) Private Limited, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Limited, IDFC Bank Limited, SBI Capital Markets Limited.2. The RITES IPO's price band is between Rs 180 and Rs 185. The Rites IPO's floor price is 18 times of the face value of the equity shares, and the cap price is 18.5 times of the face value of equity shares.3. The bids can be made in a lot of 80 equity shares. The minimum subscription amount for retail investor is Rs 2,00,000. 4. The basic EPS (earnings per share) for the issue (at the IPO's price band) stands at 17.74 for the fiscal 2017, at 14.10 for the fiscal 2016, and at 15.54 for the fiscal 2015.5. The return on net worth (RoNW) for the RITES shares is 17.41 for the 2017 fiscal, 15.18 for the 2016 fiscal and 18.61 for the 2015 fiscal. The net asset value per equity share is 101.89 (standalone) as on March 31, 2017 and 102.06 (consolidated).