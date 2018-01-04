Ripple Becomes Second Biggest Cryptocurrency After Bitcoin As Price Jumps 40% In One Day

Highlights
- Ripple price races towards $4 per coin
- Ripple's market cap is over $140 billion on Thursday
- Ripple's price has been rising consistently since December 30
In 2017, the ripple price jumped by 3,500 times. On Thursday, ripple is priced around $3.80, litecoin can be bought for $231, while bitcoin is available for a whopping $14,468. However, in the beginning of 2017, the prices of bitcoin, litecoin and ripple were $1,000, $4.3 and $0.006311, respectively. This means, ripple gave 36,000% returns and litecoin gave 5,200% return in comparison to the 1,400% return earned by bitcoin investors.
Launched in 2012, Ripple had a market cap of $140 billion, next to the Bitcoin's. It is used by companies such as UBS and Santander as payment technology. In November 2017, American Express Co also launched an instant blockchain-based payment system using Ripple.
At the same time, the price of bitcoin has been, by and large, consistent. While the BTC prices jumped to near $20,000 on December 17 in run up to its futures trading at CME Group, the prices later retreated to the fold of $14,000-$15,000. Ripple's price (in the last week of 2017) surged past $2.3 since there was a news that the South Korean and Japanese banks were testing the viability of cryptocurrency's usage in cross border payments.