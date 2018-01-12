Ripple (XRP) Jumps 20% To Surge Past $2. Five Things To Know

Five Things To Know About Ripple (XRP), Its Price Rise
1. Ripple is the third most popular currency after bitcoin (BTC) and ethereum (ETH). Until December 28, ripple had never hit the value of $2. However, on December 29, it hit a high of $2.27, though briefly. Afterwards, it traded above $2 for most of the trading days.
2. Ripple, despite being just after ethereum, is available for a fraction of ethereum's price. At the price of an ethereum, one can procure as many as 587 ripple coins on the Luxembourg-based BitStamp.
3. The swings between the highest value and the lowest value happened between $2.14 and $1.797 in the past 24 hours, as per the BitStamp data.
4. On January 3, the value of ripple touched $3.29 on BitStamp.
5. Created in 2012, ripple is a real time gross settlement (RTGS) system, currency exchange and remittance network built upon a distributed open source internet protocol. The ripple protocol's native cryptocurrency is also known as ripple (XRP).