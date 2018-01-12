Ripple (XRP) Jumps 20% To Surge Past $2. Five Things To Know

Three days after ripple fell lower than $2, it rose on Friday to trade at $2.09

Five Things To Know About Ripple (XRP), Its Price Rise

The third most popular cryptocurrency Ripple (XRP) jumps 20% to reclaim $2 on Friday. Three days after the ripple fell lower than $2, ripple rose considerably on Friday to trade at $2.09. The market capitalization of ripple swells to $81 billion. Despite the rise in ripple's market capitalisation, it stayed 38% lower than $130 billion it hit on January 8, and 36% lower than $127 billion it hit on January 5. Ripple's value hit past $3 for the first time on January 3. For the next five days, the ripple stayed above $3 until it hit below $2 again on Tuesday (January 9)

1. Ripple is the third most popular currency after bitcoin (BTC) and ethereum (ETH). Until December 28, ripple had never hit the value of $2. However, on December 29, it hit a high of $2.27, though briefly. Afterwards, it traded above $2 for most of the trading days.

2. Ripple, despite being just after ethereum, is available for a fraction of ethereum's price. At the price of an ethereum, one can procure as many as 587 ripple coins on the Luxembourg-based BitStamp.

3. The swings between the highest value and the lowest value happened between $2.14 and $1.797 in the past 24 hours, as per the BitStamp data.

4. On January 3, the value of ripple touched $3.29 on BitStamp.

5. Created in 2012, ripple is a real time gross settlement (RTGS) system, currency exchange and remittance network built upon a distributed open source internet protocol. The ripple protocol's native cryptocurrency is also known as ripple (XRP).



