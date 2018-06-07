Mukesh Ambani Keeps Salary Unchanged For 10th Straight Year

"Compensation of Shri Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, has been set at Rs 15 crore, reflecting his desire to continue to set a personal example for moderation in managerial compensation levels," the report said.
This is the tenth consecutive year since Ambani's compensation package has been set at Rs 15 crore.
Ambani's compensation includes salary and allowances, perquisites, retiral benefits, and commission payable.
As per Forbes annual list released in March 2018, Ambani, who keeps his standing as the richest Indian, became richer by $16.9 billion in 2018 with assets of $40.1 billion.
He moved up to the 19th global rank on the list of 2,208 billionaires worldwide. In 2017, he ranked 33rd with $23.2 billion.
