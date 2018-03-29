RIL Tells Investors To Claim Their Dividend From IEPF Account. Details Here

Comments
Mukesh Ambani-owned RIL further said in a statement, the company has, during financial year 2017-18, already transferred to the IEPF authority all shares in respect of which dividend had remained unpaid or unclaimed for seven consecutive years or more as on the due date of transfer, that is, October 31, 2017. The company has now communicated individually the concerned shareholders whose shares are liable to be transferred to IEPF authority during the financial year 2018-19 for appropriate action. The company has uploaded full details of such shareholders on its official website, ril.com.
Last year, as per a filing made by all the listed companies till March 31, 2017, an amount of Rs 9,120.77 crore had been lying with them as unpaid and unclaimed, the then Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal had informed the Rajya Sabha.