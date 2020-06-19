Reliance Industries Shares Hit New Record High After Group Becomes Net Debt-Free

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) shares jumped nearly 2 per cent to scale a new record high on Friday, shortly after the conglomerate's chairman Mukesh Ambani said his group has become net debt-free much before schedule. On the BSE, the Reliance Industries stock climbed up to touch the Rs 1,685 apiece mark, its highest intraday level recorded ever.

At 10:08 am, Reliance Industries shares traded up 1.55 per cent at Rs 1,681.85 on the BSE, outperforming the S&P BSE Sensex benchmark index which was up 0.38 per cent.