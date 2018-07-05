RIL's 41st AGM: Ten Recent Things To Know About The Oil-To-Telecom Conglomerate

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio recently raised a US $1 billion equivalent term loan

Reliance Industries (RIL) on June 7 announced that it would hold its 41st annual general meeting (AGM) on July 5 at 11 am at Birla Matushri Sabhagar, 19, Sir Vithaldas Thackersey Marg, Near Bombay Hospital & Medical Research Centre, New Marine Lines, Mumbai. It is widely expected that Reliance Industries, via the AGM, will roll out JioFiber, the broadband business of Reliance Jio Infocomm, RIL's telecom arm. JioFiber connectivity comes directly to the home unlike in the cases where the fiber reaches only till the building while the last mile connectivity is done via traditional cable, reducing the speed.

Reliance Industries, on June 7, also announced that the dividend will be paid or warrants thereof dispatched within a week from the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Company had fixed June 28 as the record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive dividend recommended by the board of directors for the financial year 2017-18. On Wednesday, the shares of Reliance Industries ended 2.03 per cent higher on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), and 1.90 per cent higher on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

RIL 41st AGM: Ten Latest Developments To Know

1. Reliance Industries (RIL) announced on July 3 that the company has allotted 1,09,816 equity shares of Rs 10 each, on July 2, 2018 pursuant to the Employees Stock Option Scheme.

2. RIL, in a stock market filing, recently announced that Radisys Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions has entered into a definitive agreement with the former under which Reliance will acquire Radisys for US$1.72 per share in cash.

3. Reliance Jio Infocomm, telecom arm of Mukesh Ambani controlled RIL, raised a US$ 1 billion equivalent term loan from Korea Trade Insurance Corporation. The term loan has door to door tenor of 10.75 years.

4. Reliance Brands Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL), purchased 100 percent stake in Rhea Retail Pvt. Ltd for all cash consideration of Rs 203.46 crore.

5. Mukesh Ambani-controlled RIL posted consolidated profit after tax to the tune of Rs 36,075 crore, 20.6 percent year on year growth, while the consolidated turnover is Rs 4.3 lakh crore.

6. RIL is a conglomerate with business interests in various verticals including refining and marketing, petrochemicals, oil and gas, retail, digital services, media and entertainment.

7. Reliance Retail is the only Indian retailer to rank among the world's Top 200 global retail chains, chairman Mukesh Ambani said in a letter to shareholders.

8. From a mere 2 percent in fiscal 2017, Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail accounted for 13.1 percent of RIL's consolidated segment.

9. Jio turned profitable in the very first year of operations. Jio earned a net profit of Rs 723 crore on turnover of Rs 23,714 crore in its first year of commercial operations

10. Reliance industries has over 1.87 lakh employees. The RIL shares hit their 52-week high on June 21 at Rs 1035.8 and 52-week low on July 5, 2017 at Rs 713.50, as per the BSE data. On the NSE, the shares hit 52-week high on June 21, 2018, and the 52-week low price was Rs 694.50 that the shares hit on July 4 last year.