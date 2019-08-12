Reliance Jio Announces Rs 500 Unlimited International Calling Pack

Reliance Industries held its 42nd Annual General Meeting on Monday. Among a number of announcements, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate also introduced an international calling pack to US and Canada. "On fixed-line international voice calling - we are today ending the era of high international calling rates on landline by announcing the lowest fixed line rates for international calling through 2 initiatives," said Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries.

"First, the default tariffs on your Jio home phone will be one-fifth to one-tenth of existing industry tariffs. Second, we are announcing an unlimited international calling pack at Rs. 500 per month, to US and Canada, thereby making it easy for families to connect," Mr Ambani added.

The company also said that it will start Jiofiber services on a commercial basis from September 5, which will be priced between Rs. 700 and Rs. 10,000 per month.

