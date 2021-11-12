Retail Inflation Edges Higher To 4.48% In October Due To Rise In Fuel Prices

Retail inflation rose 4.48 per cent in October 2021 from 4.35 per cent in September, owing to higher fuel prices government data showed on Friday. This was higher than a recent poll conducted by news agency Reuters, which estimated that the retail inflation declined to a six-month low, at around 4.32 per cent in October The Reuters poll was conducted between November 8-9 with 43 economists. (Also Read: October Retail Inflation Likely Near 6-Month Low, Within RBI's Tolerance Band )
The retail inflation rising to 4.48 per cent in October is within the Reserve Bank of India's comfort zone of two per cent - six per cent, for the fourth straight month.