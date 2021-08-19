Retail Inflation For Rural And Farm Labourers Rose Slightly In July 2021

Consumer price index for agricultural and rural labourers went up slightly in July 2021

Retail inflation for agricultural and rural labourers went up slightly to 3.92 per cent and 4.09 per cent respectively in July 2021 as against June 2021, when it was 3.83 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

All-India Consumer Price Index for agricultural labourers and rural labourers for July 2021 went up by four points and five points to stand at 1,061 points and 1,070 points respectively, as compared to June 2021.

Food inflation based on the indices stood at 2.66 per cent and 2.74 per cent in July 2021, which was lower compared to 2.67 per cent and 2.86 per cent, respectively, in June 2021.

Food inflation was at 7.83 per cent and 7.89 per cent, respectively, during the corresponding month of the previous year.

"Point-to-point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL (Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers) and CPI-RL (Consumer Price Index for Rural Labourers) stood at 3.92 per cent and 4.09 per cent in July 2021, compared to 3.83 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively, in June 2021," the labour ministry said in a statement.

The major contribution towards the rise in general index of agricultural labourers and rural labourers came from food and miscellaneous group with 1.78 points and 1.79 points, and 1.30 and 1.31 points, respectively. It was mainly due to a rise in prices of vegetables and fruits, onion, meat goat, poultry, chillies-green, and mustard oil, among others.