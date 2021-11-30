Retail Inflation For Industrial Workers Rose To 4.5% In October

Retail inflation for industrial workers rose slightly in October 2021

There was a marginal rise in retail inflation for industrial workers in October 2021 to 4.5 per cent compared to 4.41 per cent increased seen in September.

Food inflation was at 2.20 per cent in October 2021 against 2.26 per cent in September 2021. It was 8.21 per cent during October 2020.

“Year-on-year inflation for the month stood at 4.50 per cent compared to 4.41 per cent for the previous month and 5.91 per cent during the corresponding month (October 2020) a year before,”, a statement issued by the labour ministry said.

The all-India CPI-IW (Consumer Price Index-Industrial Workers) for October 2021 increased 1.6 points and stood at 124.9 points. It was 123.3 points in September 2020.

The maximum upward pressure in the current index came from the food and beverages group contributing 1.31 percentage points to the total change.

At the item level, mustard oil, tomato, onion, brinjal, cabbage, cauliflower, lady's finger, peas, potato, cooking gas, and petrol for vehicle are responsible for the rise in the index.