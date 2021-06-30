Retail inflation for industrial workers rose slightly in May 2021

There was a slight increase in retail inflation for industrial workers in May 2021, as it went up to 5.24 per cent from 5.14 per cent in April 2021 as per the all India consumer price index for industrial workers.

According to data released by the Labour Ministry, the increase was mainly influenced by rise in prices of food items, petroleum products and also because of dearer mobile phone rates.

At the same time, food inflation was also higher at 5.26 per cent in May 2021 against 4.78 per cent in April 2021.

The index for industrial workers for May 2021 increased by 0.5 points and stood at 120.6 points. It was 120.1 points in April this year.

On the basis of monthly percentage change, the index for May 2021 increased by 0.42 per cent compared to the previous month of April 2021.

The rise in the current index was due to the Food & Beverages group which contributed 0.35 percentage point to the total increase.

Some of these food items were rice, arhar dal, masur dal, fish fresh, goat meat, eggs-hen, edible oil, apple and banana among others.