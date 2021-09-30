Retail inflation for industrial workers eased in August 2021

Retail inflation for industrial workers fell to 4.79 per cent in August 2021, compared to 5.63 per cent levels where it had stood during the corresponding period of last year. Food inflation for industrial workers also showed a significant slide as it was at 4.83 per cent in August 2021 compared to 6.06 per cent of August 2020.

In July 2021, the retail inflation for industrial workers was higher at 5.27 per cent levels while food inflation too was high at 4.91 per cent during the same period.

The All-India CPI-IW (consumer price index-industrial workers) for August 2021 increased by 0.1 point and stood at 123 points.

The upward push in the index was received from rise in prices of items like cow milk, dairy milk, mustard oil, palm oil, cooking gas, petrol and hospital charges.

At the same time though, the higher prices of these items were somewhat negated by stability in prices of commodities like rice, eggs, fish, poultry items, apple, banana, onion and potato among others.

Ministry of Labour releases the data for retail and food inflation for industrial workers on the last day of every month.