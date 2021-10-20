Retail Inflation For Farm, Rural Labourers Slid In September

Retail inflation for farm and rural labourers fell in September 2021

Retail inflation for farm and rural labourers witnessed a slide in September 2021 as it stood at 2.89 per cent and 3.16 per cent respectively, driven by lower prices of food items.

Based on consumer price index (CPI) for agricultural labourers and rural labourers, the point-to-point rate of inflation stood at 2.89 per cent and 3.16 per cent in September 2021 compared to 3.90 per cent and 3.97 per cent respectively in August 2021.

Retail inflation for September 2021 has come down steeply compared to CPI for agricultural labourers and rural labourers in September 2020, when it had stood at 6.25 per cent and 6.10 per cent respectively.

Labour Ministry in a statement said that the food inflation based on CPI-agricultural labourers and CPI-rural labourers stood at 0.50 per cent and 0.70 per cent in September 2021, compared to 2.13 per cent and 2.32 per cent respectively in August 2021, thus showing a steady decline on a month to month basis.

The rates had stood at 7.65 per cent and 7.61 per cent, respectively, during September 2020, the statement said.

The All-India Consumer Price Index Numbers for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) for September 2021 increased by 1 point and 2 points to stand at 1,067 and 1,076 points, respectively.

CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 1,066 points and 1,074 points, respectively, in August 2021.