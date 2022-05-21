Retail Inflation For Agricultural, Rural Labourers Rose In April

Retail inflation for rural and agricultural labourers rose in April 2022

Retail inflation for agricultural and rural labourers rose by 10 points each as it stood at 1,108 and 1,119 points respectively in April 2022, mainly due to increase in prices of rice, wheat, vegetables and fruits.

According to data released by Labour Ministry on Saturday, significant contribution towards the rise in consumer price index (CPI) based inflation for agricultural and rural workers in April came from the food group, which rose to 7.32 points and 7.13 points respectively.

Rise in prices of jowar, bajra as well as ragi apart from that of wheat, rice and fruits and vegetables, contributed to higher retail inflation for agricultural and rural workers.

For agricultural labourers, retail inflation recorded an increase of 1 to 20 points in 19 states while Tamil Nadu registered a fall of seven points.

In case of rural workers, CPI based inflation recorded an increase of 2 to 19 points in 19 states as Tamil Nadu again recorded a fall of seven points.

Last week, India's retail inflation had surged to an eight-year high of 7.79 per cent for the month of April 2022 on an annual basis. It had soared mainly due to high food prices.