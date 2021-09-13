Retail Inflation Eases To 5.3% In August Compared To 5.59% In July

Retail inflation fell marginally in August 2021 due to reduction in food prices

Retail inflation eased marginally to 5.30 per cent in August 2021 compared to 5.59 per cent in July 2021. The reduction in retail inflation was mainly due to sharp decrease in food inflation which fell to 3.11 per cent in August 2021 from 3.96 per cent in July 2021.

The consistent fall in Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation below the 6 per cent mark for the second consecutive month has been in sharp contrast to May 2021, when it had risen steeply to 6.30 per cent due to supply chain disruption owing to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

It had fell slightly to 6.26 per cent in June 2021 and since then there has been significant fall in retail inflation.

Retail inflation eased in August 2021 as prices of several food products showed reduction in prices like meat and fish, eggs and fruits, pulses and other products.

There was a remarkable reduction in rural retail inflation too, as it was 5.28 per cent in August 2021 compared to 5.49 per cent in July 2021.

In fact even urban retail inflation fell by quite a lot, as it was 5.32 per cent in August compared to 5.82 per cent in July 2021.

Rural food inflation fell significantly to 3.08 per cent in August from 3.55 per cent in July. Urban food inflation witnessed a rather steep fall to settle at 3.28 per cent in August from 4.56 per cent in July 2021.