Retail Inflation Eases To 4-Month Low; Industrial Output Soars To 7.5%

February is the second straight month in which consumer inflation eased.

Retail inflation for the month of February cooled off to a four-month low of 4.4 per cent as compared to 5.07 per cent in January 2018, provisional government data showed on Monday. Besides, factory output for the month of January 2018 soared to 7.5 per cent as compared to 3.5 per cent in the corresponding month of 2017, showed data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation. While cheaper food articles and lower cost for fuel pushed consumer inflation lower, industrial output spurted due to a good show by manufacturing coupled with higher offtake of consumer and capital goods.