CESC Jumps Over 1% On Rise In March Quarter Net Profit

CESC shares jumped more than 1 per cent on the BSE after the company reported a jump in net profit in the quarter ended March 2021. CESC posted an over 13 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 429 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 on the back of higher revenues. At 3:20 pm, CESC shares were trading at Rs 780.45, higher by 1.3 per cent, on the BSE.

CESC had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 378 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

CESC's total income rose to Rs 3,003 crore during the January-March 2021 period compared with Rs 2,729 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full financial year 2020-21, the company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 1,363 crore compared with Rs 1,309 in 2019-20 and total income was Rs 11,874 crore compared with Rs 12,378 crore a year ago.

Meanwhile, the CESC board approved a proposal to split shares of the company. One equity share of nominal value of Rs 10 each will be sub-divided into 10 shares of a nominal value of Rs 1 each.