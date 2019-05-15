Reserve Bank Of India's Ex-Deputy Governor Gandhi Joins Yes Bank Board

Mr Gandhi joined the Yes Bank board for a period of 2 years with effect from May 14.

Private lender Yes Bank on Wednesday said that Reserve Bank of India's former Deputy Governor R. Gandhi has joined its Board as Additional Director.

According to a BSE filing, Mr Gandhi joined the Board for a period of 2 years with effect from May 14, 2019 to May 13, 2021 "or till further orders, whichever is earlier".

"This appointment will significantly strengthen Yes Bank's Board composition and the Bank will immensely benefit from R. Gandhi's experience and wisdom...," the filing said.

