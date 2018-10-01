NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
RBI To Buy 36,000 Crore Rupees Of Bonds In October To Ease Liquidity

RBI said the auctions would be conducted during the second, third and fourth week of October.

Currencies And Forex | | Updated: October 01, 2018 10:07 IST
The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it has decided to buy a total of 360 billion rupees worth government bonds under its open market operations (OMOs) this month, in a bid to ease liquidity conditions in the market.

The central bank said the auctions would be conducted during the second, third and fourth week of October. It said the OMO amount stated is indicative and RBI retains the flexibility to change it, depending on the evolving liquidity and market conditions.

