RBI Keeps Key Lending Rate Unchanged Amid Rising Inflation

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) led by Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday kept the repo rate unchanged at two-decade low of 4 per cent. All the MPC members unanimously voted for keeping the repo rate unchanged while maintaining its accommodative stance.
Here are the highlights of RBI's monetary policy decision:
- All the MPC members unanimously voted in favour of keeping rates unchanged
- Monetary Policy Committee expects inflation to remain at elevated levels in July-September, and ease in second half of financial year: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
- Global economic activity has remained fragile in first half of 2020: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
- Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) led by Governor Shaktikanta Das keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%
- India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $56.8 billion so far to $534.6 billion as on July 2020
- Inflation likely to ease in second half of current financial year, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
- GDP growth expected to remain in contraction zone
- Equity markets hold gains after RBI keeps repo rate unchanged; Sensex up 229 points at 37,892 and Nifty advances 60 points to 11,162
- Monetary policy transmission has improved considerably