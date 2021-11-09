Reserve Bank of India Lifts Restrictions On Diners Club

RBI has lifted restrictions on Diners Club imposed earlier this year from onboarding new customers

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday lifted restrictions on Diners Club International, which it had imposed on it in April this year for violating data storage rules.

In a statement, the central bank said that in view of the satisfactory compliance demonstrated by Diners Club International, the restrictions imposed on it on on-boarding of fresh domestic customers have been lifted with immediate effect," the RBI said in a statement.

RBI had restricted Diners Club from onboarding fresh customers from May 1, 2021 onwards in an order dated April 23, and had said that the ban will stay till the company agreed to comply with its norms on local data storage.

Along with Diners Club, RBI had also barred American Express from onboarding fresh customers, through the same order.

Later it also had restricted Mastercard from on-boarding new customers from July 22, 2021 onwards for non-compliance with its local data storage norms.

The ban on American Express and Mastercard however continues.