Relief On Health, Auto Insurance Policies Due For Renewal During Lockdown

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced relief measures for those whose health and automobile insurance policies are due for renewal during the ongoing lockdown. Such policyholders will be able to renew their policies by May 15, said Nirmala Sitharaman. The move was aimed at mitigating the hardship faced by policyholders due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The government has issued notifications "allowing policyholders to make payments on or before 15.05.2020 towards renewal of their policies", the Finance Minister said on Twitter.

This will impact those holding health and third-party motor insurance policies due for renewal during the March 25-May 3 period who are unable to pay the renewal premium due to the COVID-19 lockdown, according to two separate notifications issued by the Finance Ministry.

Eligible policyholders will be able to make payments on or before May 15 to ensure continuity of cover applicable from the original due date for renewal. In other words, insurers will continue to provide the the policy cover from the original due date.

Earlier this week, the government extended a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease.