Reliance Unveils Its Premium Retail Stop 'Jio World Drive' In Mumbai

New Delhi: Reliance on Thursday unveiled its premium retail destination, Jio World Drive, in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, spanning across an area of 17.5 acres.

The premium retail stop included 72 international & Indian brands, 27 culinary outlets with cuisines from across the globe, rooftop theatre, and open-air community market, the company said in a release.

The company said, "Jio World Drive will introduce the global concept of 'designated pop-up spaces' for the first time in India. Pop-up @ The White Crow is a unique customizable concept which provides a platform for discovery and accessibility for both customers and brands."

Darshan Mehta, CEO, Reliance Brands Limited, said, "The precinct will set new benchmark for curated experiences that one can expect from such retail avenues from across the globe, in the heart of Mumbai. Iconic offerings like the upcoming Jio Drive-in theatre will make this a must-visit destination."

Reliance said that the retail space will house its new food and grocery store FreshPik. The company also launched India's first flagship and anchor store of the home-decor behemoth - West Elm and a concept store of Hamleys' called Hamleys' Play.

It will launch first-to-market F&B experiences and unique dining concepts such as 'Nine Dine'.

Apart from this, Jio World Drive also introduced curated complimentary services, such as shopping bag drop-offs and pick-ups.

Mr Mehta also said, "Our research indicates that customers are ready to step-out for unique experiences, in places that are likely to provide more than one sensory experience and with people they love. And that is exactly what we aim to provide at Jio World Drive."

Reliance mentioned that the entry into the premises will only be allowed for those who are double vaccinated and have exhausted a period of 14 days from their second shot.