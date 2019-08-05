Reliance Industries To Buy 87.6% Stake In Fynd For Rs 295 Crore

Reliance Industries already runs retail stores and has announced plans to diversify into e-commerce.

Energy and telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries will acquire an 87.6 per cent stake in Shopsense Retail Technologies, also known as Fynd, for Rs 295 crore ($42.33 million), it said in a statement.

The company said its wholly-owned subsidiary Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings has an option to further invest up to Rs 100 crore by December 2021 in Fynd, a software technology company formed in September 2012.

Fynd provides technology platform and solutions to merchants to manage their inventory and sales across multiple demand channels for consumers, including e-commerce platforms.

Amazon.com Inc is in talks with Reliance's retail unit to buy a stake in its retail business, two sources with knowledge of the talks told Reuters on Friday.

