Reliance Retail To Invest $200 Million In Delivery Firm Dunzo

Reliance Retail has acquired 25.8 per cent stake in online delivery platform Dunzo

Reliance Industries Limited's (RIL) retail arm has invested $200 million in online delivery platform Dunzo as it looks to get a foothold in the country's rapidly growing market of quick delivery.

Reliance Retail has acquired a 25.8 per cent stake in Dunzo for $200 million (around Rs 1,488 crore).

Dunzo raised $240 million in its latest funding round that was led by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited.

Existing investors Lightbox, Ligthrock, 3L Capital and Alteria Capital had also participated in the funding round.

"This round is a reinstatement of confidence of existing and new investors in Dunzo's potential and success in creating an exceptional user experience. The capital will be used to further Dunzo's vision to be the largest quick commerce business in the country, enabling instant delivery of essentials from a network of micro warehouses while also expanding its B2B business vertical to enable logistics for local merchants in Indian cities," the two entities said in a statement.