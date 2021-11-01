Reliance Retail Says India's First Roof-Top Drive-In Theatre To Start On November 5

Reliance Retail has said that India's first roof-top drive in theatre will open from November 5

Retail Retail announced on Monday that the country's first open air roof-top theatre, which will allow patrons to drive in their cars to watch films, will start operations from November 5 at its premium shopping mall Jio World Drive in Mumbai.

Called Jio Drive-In, the theatre will be operated by PVR and will have a capacity to accomodate 290 cars, Reliance Retail said in a statement.

Jio World Drive (JWD) is spread across 17.5 acres in the city's premium Bandra Kurla complex.

Isha Ambani, director of Reliance Retail, said, “Jio World Drive is born from an insight that the modern day customer views shopping as a sensorially enriching experience – one filled with fun, exploration and discovery. With JWD, we are bringing the best retail and entertainment experiences from around the world to Mumbai.”

JWD will also be home to Mumbai's most exclusive, private members club – The Bay Club. With advanced sports and athletic facilities, the Bay Club aims to be the finest in the city.

