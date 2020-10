Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Company will invest Rs 6,248 crore ($852.84 million) in Reliance Industries retail arm, giving the unit a pre-money equity value of 4.29 trillion rupees, the Indian conglomerate said on Thursday.

Mubadala's investment will translate into a 1.40 per cent equity stake in Reliance Retail on a fully diluted basis.