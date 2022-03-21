Reliance Retail Buys 89% Stake In Lingerie Retailer Clovia: 5 Points

The company statement added that the founding team and management would own the balance stake. Clovia was launched in 2013 by Pankaj Vermani, Neha Kant and Suman Choudhary.

In November last year, Reliance Retail had acquired the retail lingerie businesses under the Amante umbrella brand from MAS Brands, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sri Lanka-based MAS Holdings. It had also bought a minority stake in Actoserba Active Wholesale, which operates online lingerie store Zivame.

RRVL had also acquired a 52 per cent stake in veteran couturier Ritu Kumar's firm Ritika Pvt Ltd in October 2021. Apart from the mentioned acquisitions, Reliance Brands had picked up a 40 per cent minority stake in renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra's MM Styles Pvt Ltd.

RRVL Director Isha Ambani said, "We are pleased to add style, quality and design-led intimate wear brand 'Clovia' to our portfolio. We look forward to working with the strong management team at Clovia to take the business to greater heights."