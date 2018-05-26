Jio's Rs 101 Prepaid Pack Offers 2GB Per Day Data. Availability And Other Details Here When the IPL 2018 season started, the telecom operator had also announced Rs 251 plan.

Post the 2GB daily cap, subscribers get unlimited data access at 64Kbps speed.



Jio's Rs 101 cricket pack in detail



Jio's all-new Rs 101 prepaid pack offers a total of 8GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 4 days with a daily cap of 2GB data. Post the 2GB daily cap, subscribers get unlimited data access at 64Kbps speed, said company sources. Subscribers can check the Rs 101 'Cricket Pack' offer by just going to 'My Plans' section on the 'MyJio' app.



Jio's Rs 251 cricket pack



offers 102 GBs or gigabytes of mobile data for a period of 51 days. Jio's Rs. 251 prepaid recharge plan was launched when IPL 2018 season kicked off. This pack also offers live-streaming of cricket matches. Post the 2GB daily cap, subscribers get unlimited data access at 64Kbps speed. There are no calling and SMS benefits added with this prepaid plan, as mentioned on the official website of Jio.



