Jio's Rs 101 Prepaid Pack Offers 2GB Per Day Data. Availability And Other Details Here

Jio's Rs 101 cricket pack in detail
Jio's all-new Rs 101 prepaid pack offers a total of 8GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 4 days with a daily cap of 2GB data. Post the 2GB daily cap, subscribers get unlimited data access at 64Kbps speed, said company sources. Subscribers can check the Rs 101 'Cricket Pack' offer by just going to 'My Plans' section on the 'MyJio' app.
Jio's Rs 251 cricket pack
Jio's Rs. 251 prepaid recharge plan offers 102 GBs or gigabytes of mobile data for a period of 51 days. Jio's Rs. 251 prepaid recharge plan was launched when IPL 2018 season kicked off. This pack also offers live-streaming of cricket matches. Post the 2GB daily cap, subscribers get unlimited data access at 64Kbps speed. There are no calling and SMS benefits added with this prepaid plan, as mentioned on the official website of Jio.