Jio's Prepaid Plans: New Rs 101 Cricket Pack Compared To Existing Rs 101 Booster Pack

Reliance Jio's cricket pack priced at Rs 101
Jio's all-new Rs. 101 prepaid cricket pack offers a total of 8GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 4 days with a daily cap of 2GB data. Post the 2GB daily cap, subscribers get unlimited data access at 64Kbps speed. According to company sources, subscribers can check the Rs 101 'Cricket Pack' offer by just going to 'My Plans' section on the 'MyJio' app.
Jio also has a 'Cricket pack' priced at Rs 251 which was announced at the starting of IPL 2018 season. According to Jio's official website, Rs 251 prepaid recharge plan offers 2GBs of 3G/4G per day data with a validity of 51 days. This offer includes streaming of all the live IPL matches till the validity of 51 days.
Reliance Jio's booster pack priced at Rs 101
CommentsReliance Jio offers 6GBs of 4G high speed data with the booster pack priced at Rs 101. The validity of the plan depends on user's base plan validity, according to the official website of Jio- jio.com. Jio's booster packs are add-on packs that can be used if the daily data limit is exhausted, and the speed has been reduced to 64Kbps. With these packs, users can continue accessing data at 4G speed even beyond the limit.