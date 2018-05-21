Reliance Jio's Prepaid Plans With 2 GB/3 GB Per Day Data Explained Here Reliance Jio is offering 2 GB of data on a daily basis under the Rs 398 pack which is valid for a period of 70 days.

in September 2016. Currently, all the telecom operators -- from Sunil Mittal-owned Bharti Airtel to state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited -- are offering lucrative deals to attract and retain their customer base. Telcos (telecom operators) are coming up with offers on a daily basis. Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio is offering a host of prepaid plans for its customers offering 2 to 5 GB of high-speed data on a daily basis.



Reliance Jio's prepaid plans offering 2 GB data:



Rs 198: is offering 2 GB of data on a daily basis under this pack which is valid for a period of 28 days. It offers a total data of 56 GB. One also gets free local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription for Jio apps is bundled with the pack.



Rs 398: Reliance Jio is offering 2 GB of data on a daily basis under this pack which is valid for a period of 70 days. It offers a total data of 140 GB. One also gets free local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription for Jio apps is bundled with the pack.



Rs 448: Reliance Jio is offering 2 GB of data on a daily basis under this pack which is valid for a period of 84 days. It offers a total data of 168 GB. One also gets free local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription for Jio apps is bundled with the pack.



Rs 498: is offering 2 GB of data on a daily basis under this pack which is valid for a period of 91 days. It offers a total data of 182 GB. One also gets free local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription for Jio apps is bundled with the pack.



Reliance Jio's prepaid plan offering 3 GB data:



Rs 299: Reliance Jio is offering 3 GB of data on a daily basis under this pack which is valid for a period of 28 days. It offers a total data of 84 GB. One also gets free local, STD and roaming calls. 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription for Jio apps is bundled with the pack.



