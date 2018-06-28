Jio's Offer For MyJio App Users: Here's How You Can Avail Up To Rs 100 Discount On Plans

Jio's scheme on MyJio app is a limited period offer and is valid till June 30 only.

Reliance Jio is offering Rs. 100 discount on all recharges of Rs 300 and above and 20 per cent discount on recharges below Rs 300 price point on recharges done through MyJio app. For availing Jio's offer, customer must make the payment using PhonePe wallet on MyJio app, as mentioned on the official website of the operator- jio.com. Jio's scheme on MyJio app is a limited period offer and is valid till June 30 only, said the operator on its website.

After availing the offer, Jio app users will get the benefits of the plan at discounted rates. For example, Jio app users will have to pay only Rs 120 for recharging with Rs 149 prepaid plan. Similarly, Jio's Rs. 399 pack will be available at Rs. 299 for JioMy app users. The offer is applicable on others prepaid plans too.

Jio's Rs. 149 plan, which originally offers 1.5GB per day data, is currently providing 3GB per day data for 28 days under a limited period offer. Jio's Rs. 399 plan (which originally gives 1.5GB per day data) is offering 3GB per day data for 84 days under a limited period offer. Jio is providing 1.5GB per day additional high-speed 4G data to every user who recharges with any daily-recurring data pack till June 30, 2018.

Steps to get Rs 100 discount or 20 per cent discount on MyJio app:

1. Login to MyJio app and click on recharge tab

2. Click on 'buy' button to move to payment page

3. Select PhonePe wallet as payment option

4. Sign in to PhonePe account after confirming mobile number and OTP

5. Pay for net payable amount using PhonePe wallet