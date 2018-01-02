Jio's Surprise Cashback Offer: How To Avail Cashback Of Up To Rs 3,300



Reliance Jio's New Year 'Surprise cashback offer' gives a total cashback of up to Rs 3,300 on every recharge of Rs 399 or above. Jio's 'Surprise cashback offer' is valid till January 15 and is available only for Jio Prime members. According to the website of Jio (jio.com), subscribers can avail the surprise cashback of up to Rs 3,300 in three ways- Jio tariff plan recharge, digital wallets recharge and online shopping coupons from Jio's e-commerce partners. Jio's surprise cashback promises a surprise with every recharge of Rs 399 and above.Jio is offering 100 percent cashback vouchers worth Rs 400 in the form of eight vouchers of Rs 50 on every recharge of Rs 399 or above. Jio has partnered with leading digital wallets to bring instant cashback of up to Rs 300. Jio has also partnered with e-commerce players to offer coupons of up to Rs 2,600 on every recharge. This raises the total value of the offer to Rs 3,300 (Rs 400+Rs 300+Rs 2,600).Earlier, Jio was offering a triple cashback of up to Rs 2,599 before announcing the surprise cashback offer on every recharge of Rs 399 or above. Jio's triple cashback offer ended on December 25, a day before Jio's New Year 'Surprise cashback offer' started.Jio Prime members will get a cashback worth Rs 400 in the form of eight vouchers of Rs 50 denomination each on every recharge of Rs 399 or above. This will be credited immediately in customers' accounts and will be visible under My Vouchers in MyJio app.Jio has partnered with leading digital wallets to offer an instant cashback of up to Rs 300 to its customers. Subscribers get a cashback of up to 300 while paying for the recharge using the company's select digital wallets like FreeCharge, Mobikwik, PayTM, Amazon Pay, PhonePe and BHIM.When the recharge is done through MobiKwik, users get a cashback of Rs 300 (both new and existing Jio Prime members). Amazon Pay users get Rs 100 cashback (both new and existing Jio Prime mmebers). Paytm is offering Rs 50 as cashback to new customers and Rs 30 to existing customers. PhonePe wallet is also offering cashback where new Jio users get Rs 75 while existing ones get Rs 30. Jio has also announced the offer for BHIM app users where new users get Rs 100 as cashback while existing ones get Rs 30. Jio users recharging through Freecharge get 50 cashback, which is applicable for new users while existing ones get Rs 30.Jio has partnered with e-commerce players like Zoomcar, OYO, Paytm Mall, Yatra, BigBasket and Grofers to offer vouchers of up to Rs 2,600 on every recharge. Jio user who recharge with Rs 399 and above get 20 per cent discount on Zoomcar with up to Rs 1,000.Jio users are also applicable for 30 per cent discount on Oyo Hotel bookings and 50 per cent Oyo money cashback up to Rs 1,500. Jio Prime members get a cashback of up to Rs 2,000 on minimum purchase of Rs 10,000 on Paytm mall for electronic products. BigBasket gives a 20 per cent discount on a minimum purchase of Rs 600. A flat Rs 300 cashback is available on Grofers on an order of Rs 1,500. Yatra.com offers Rs 1,000 discount on roundtrip and Rs 500 off on one way on domestic flight tickets for Jio Prime members who recharge with Rs 399 or above.