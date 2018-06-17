Jio's Rs 299 Prepaid Plan Offers 4.5 GB Per Day Data, Unlimited Calling

Jio introduced a bouquet of offers for its customers.

Reliance Jio's Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan is currently offering 126GBs or gigabytes of high-speed 4G data for a period of 84 days with a daily cap of 4.5GB data, a press release issued by the operator said. However, Mukesh Ambani-led operator's new offer is not a permanent one and is valid only till June 30, 2018. In a recent move, Jio introduced a bouquet of offers for its customers. Jio is nowto every user who recharges with any daily-recurring data pack. Jio's new offer on Rs 299 pack is part of this scheme, the release added.Jio's Rs 299 prepaid pack originally offers 84GBs of high-speed 4G data for a period of 84 days with a daily cap of 3GB per day data. However, under the new scheme, Rs 299 pack is offering 4.5GBs of daily data for 28 days till June 30. Jio's Rs 299 prepaid plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls for the validity period. 100 free daily SMSes are also bundled with this plan. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps with this recharge plan. The validity of Rs 299 pack is 28 days, according to operator's official website- jio.com.Under Jio's new scheme,for the validity period. Jio'sfor the validity period. Rs. 509 plan is offering 5.5GB per day data and Rs. 799 recharge plan is offering 6.5GB per day data.Also, the operator is offering Rs 100 discount on all recharges of Rs 300 and above and 20 per cent discount on recharges below Rs 300 price point on