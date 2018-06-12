Jio's New Prepaid Plans With 3GB Per Day Data: Rs 149, Rs 349, Rs 399, Rs 449

Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are bundled with all Jio's prepaid plans.

Reliance Jio todayand also introduced a susers, said a press release issued by the company. Jio will now provide 1.5GB per day additional high-speed 4G data to every user who recharges with any daily-recurring data pack under its 'Double Dhamaka' scheme. Jio's revised Rs 149, Rs 349, Rs 399 and Rs 449 prepaid packs now offer 3GB per day high-speed of 4G data for the validity period. These plans are also bundled with unlimited calling and free SMSes benefits. The validity period of these plans vary and hence the overall data available also varies. This additional data benefit will be available till June 30, according to the release.offers 84GBs per day high-speed 4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 3GB per day data. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this prepaid plan. 100 free SMSes are also offered with this pack. The validity of the plan is 28 days, as mentioned in the release.offers 210GBs per day high-speed 4G data for a period of 70 days with a daily cap of 3GB per day data. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this prepaid plan. 100 free SMSes are also offered with this pack. The validity of the plan is 70 days, as mentioned in the release.offers 252GBs per day high-speed 4G data for a period of 84 days with a daily cap of 3GB per day data. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this prepaid plan. 100 free SMSes are also offered with this pack. The validity of the plan is 84 days, as mentioned in the release.offers 273GBs per day high-speed 4G data for a period of 91 days with a daily cap of 3GB per day data. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this prepaid plan. 100 free SMSes are also offered with this pack. The validity of the plan is 91 days, as mentioned in the release.