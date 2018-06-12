Jio's New Prepaid Plans With 3GB Per Day Data: Rs 149, Rs 349, Rs 399, Rs 449

Reliance Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 149
Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 149 now offers 84GBs per day high-speed 4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 3GB per day data. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this prepaid plan. 100 free SMSes are also offered with this pack. The validity of the plan is 28 days, as mentioned in the release.
Reliance Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 349
Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 349 now offers 210GBs per day high-speed 4G data for a period of 70 days with a daily cap of 3GB per day data. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this prepaid plan. 100 free SMSes are also offered with this pack. The validity of the plan is 70 days, as mentioned in the release.
Reliance Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 399
Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 399 now offers 252GBs per day high-speed 4G data for a period of 84 days with a daily cap of 3GB per day data. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this prepaid plan. 100 free SMSes are also offered with this pack. The validity of the plan is 84 days, as mentioned in the release.
Reliance Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 449
Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 449 now offers 273GBs per day high-speed 4G data for a period of 91 days with a daily cap of 3GB per day data. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this prepaid plan. 100 free SMSes are also offered with this pack. The validity of the plan is 91 days, as mentioned in the release.