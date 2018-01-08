Jio's New Offer: What You Will Get In Rs 149, Rs 198, Rs 349, Rs 399 Plans Reliance Jio is set to revamp some of its prepaid recharge packs.

Here is what you will now get in the prepaid recharge plans of Jio priced at Rs 149, Rs 198, Rs 349 and Rs 399: (Jio's Rs. 199 prepaid plan will be available at Rs 149 after the likely price cut of Rs. 50.) Jio Rs. 198 prepaid recharge plan Jio currently offers 28 GBs of 4G data for 28 days under its Rs 198 prepaid recharge plan. After the revision, due on Tuesday, this prepaid recharge plan will come with 42 GBs of data for 28 days. That means, the current high speed limit of 1 GB per day for the entire validity period will be revised to 1.5 GBs per day data. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice calls and SMS benefits will be available with this prepaid recharge plan for the validity period of 28 days. Jio Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan will change to Rs. 149 Jio's Rs. 199 prepaid plan will be available at Rs. 149 after the likely price cut of Rs. 50. This means what Jio was offering at Rs. 199 prepaid recharge plan will be available at Rs. 149. Under this offer, customers will get 28 GBs of 4G data with a daily cap of 1 GB for a validity period of 28 days. This pack will also come with the benefit of unlimited local, STD, roaming voice calls and SMS for the validity period.

Jio Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan will change to Rs. 349

Jio's Rs. 399 prepaid plan will be available at Rs. 349 after the likely price cut of Rs. 50. This means what Jio was offering its prepaid subscribers at Rs 399 will be available at Rs. 349. Under this offer, customers will get 70 GBs of 4G data with a daily cap of 1 GB for a validity period of 70 days. The recharge pack will include the benefit of unlimited local, STD, roaming voice calls and SMS for the 70-day period. Jio Rs. 459 prepaid recharge plan will change to Rs. 399 Jio's Rs. 459 prepaid plan will be available at Rs. 399 after a likely price cut of Rs. 50. This means what Jio was offering at Rs. 459 prepaid recharge plan will be available at Rs. 399. Under this offer, customers will get 84 GBs of 4G data with a daily cap of 1 GB for a validity period of 84 days. This pack will also come with the benefit of unlimited local, STD, roaming voice calls and SMS for the validity period.



