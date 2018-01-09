Jio's New Offer: Rs 509 Prepaid Recharge Plan Now Offers 3GB Data Per Day Jio's Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan offers 84GBs of high speed 4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 3GB data.

Jio's Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan in detail



Telecom operator Reliance Jio today launched new prepaid recharge plans adding to its 'Happy New Year 2018' offer. Jio's new Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan is now offering 3GB of 4G high-speed daily data with a validity of 28 days. According to the official website of Jio, the company's prepaid recharge plans are now priced at Rs 149 , Rs 198, Rs 299, Rs 349, Rs 398, Rs 399, Rs 448, Rs 449, Rs 498, Rs 509, among others which comes with different data benefits and validity.Jio's Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan offers 84GBs of high speed 4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 3GB data. Before the latest revision, Jio's Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan offered 2GB of 4G daily data for a period of 49 days. Jio's recent update has increased the daily data cap from 2GB to 3GB and has reduced validity days from 49 days to 28 days.After exhaustion of the daily data limit, the speed of Jio's data is reduced to 64 Kbps. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan of Jio. Also, subscribers get access to host of Jio apps with this prepaid plan. Jio's Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan also offer benefits of 100 SMSes per day. The validity of this prepaid recharge plan is 28 days.