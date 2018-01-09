Jio's New Offer: Prepaid Plans With 1GB, 1.5GB Data Per Day Explained Jio has launched new prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 149, Rs 349, Rs 399 and Rs 449.

Share EMAIL PRINT Jio has revised its existing Rs 198, Rs 398, Rs 448 and Rs 498 prepaid recharge plans.

Here's a list of Jio's prepaid recharge plans that offer 1GB per day data: Jio prepaid plan priced at Rs 149

Jio's Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan offers 28 GB of 4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 1GB data. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan of Jio. Also, subscribers get access to host of Jio apps. Jio's Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan also offer benefits of 100 SMSes per day. The validity of this prepaid plan is 28 days.

Jio prepaid plan priced at Rs 349

Jio's Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan offers 70 GBs of 4G data for a period of 70 days with daily limit of 1GB data. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Also, subscribers get access to host of Jio apps. Jio's Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan also offer benefits of 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 70 days.

Jio prepaid plan priced at Rs 399

Jio's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan offers 84 GB of 4G data for a period of 84 days with a daily cap of 1GB data. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Also, subscribers get access to host of Jio apps. Jio's Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan also offer benefits of 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 84 days.

Jio prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 449

Jio's Rs 449 prepaid recharge plan offers 91 GB of high speed 4G data with a daily limit of 1 GB. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Also, subscribers get access to host of Jio apps. Jio's Rs 449 prepaid recharge plan also offer benefits of 100 SMSes per day. The validity of the plan is 91 days.



Here's a list of Jio's prepaid recharge plans that offer 1.5GB daily data: Jio prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 198

Jio's Rs 198 prepaid recharge plan offers 42 GB of 4G data for a period of 28 days, with a daily cap of 1.5GB data. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Subscribers get access to host of Jio apps and benefits of free 100 SMSes per day. The validity of this prepaid plan is 28 days.

Jio prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 398

Jio's Rs 398 prepaid recharge plan offers 105 GB of 4G data for a period of 70 days, with a daily cap of 1.5 GB data. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Subscribers get access to host of Jio apps and benefits of free 100 SMSes per day. The validity of this prepaid plan is 28 days.

Jio prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 448

Jio's Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan offers 126 GB of 4G data for a period of 84 days with a daily cap of 1.5 GB data. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Subscribers get access to host of Jio apps and benefits of free 100 SMSes per day. The validity of this prepaid plan is 84 days.

Jio prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 498

Jio's Rs 498 prepaid recharge plan offers 136 GB of 4G data for a period of 91 days with a daily cap of 1.5 GB data. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice call benefits are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. Subscribers get access to host of Jio apps and benefits of free 100 SMSes per day. The validity of this prepaid plan is 91 days.



