Jio's 'Get More Than 100% Cashback Offer' Gives Up To Rs 700 Cashback. Details Here

Reliance Jio's new 'Get More than 100 per cent Cashback Offer' gives a total cashback of up to Rs 700 on every recharge of Rs 398 or above. According to the website of Jio (jio.com), 'Get More than 100 per cent cashback offer' is valid only for Jio Prime members and can be availed till January 31, 2018. Subscribers can avail total cashback of up to Rs 700 in two ways- Jio tariff plan recharge and digital wallets recharge. Jio's new cashback offer has been announced after 'Surprise Cashback' offer ended on Monday.Jio is offering 100 percent cashback vouchers worth Rs 400 in the form of eight vouchers of Rs 50 on every recharge of Rs 398 or above. Secondly, Jio has partnered with leading digital wallets to bring instant cashback of up to Rs 300. This raises the total value of the cashback offer to Rs 700 (Rs. 400+Rs 300).Jio guarantees 100 per cent cashback for Jio Prime members on every recharge of 398 or above. Members get a cashback worth Rs 400 in the form of eight vouchers of Rs 50 denomination each on every recharge of Rs.398 or above. This is credited immediately in customers' accounts and is visible under My Vouchers in MyJio app. These vouchers can be redeemed, one at a time, against recharges of Rs 300 and above plans and against Rs 91 and above data add-ons, via MyJio app, said Jio on its website.Jio has partnered with leading digital wallets to offer an instant cashback of up to Rs 300. Jio Prime members can get a cashback of up to 300 when the payment is done through select digital wallets like FreeCharge, Mobikwik, PayTM, Amazon Pay, PhonePe and BHIM Axis Pay.When the recharge is done through MobiKwik, both new and existing Jio Prime members get a cashback of Rs 300. The offer code for MobiKwik users is JIOGIFT. Amazon Pay users get Rs 50 cashback (both new and existing Jio Prime members). PayTm is offering Rs 50 as cashback to new customers and Rs 30 to existing customers. The offer code for PayTm users is NEWJIO (for new users) and PAYTMJIO (for existing users).PhonePe wallet is also offering cashback where new both new and existing users get Rs 75 cashback. Jio has also announced the offer for BHIM app users where new users get Rs 100 as cashback while existing users get Rs 30 as cashback. Jio users recharging through Freecharge get Rs 30 cashback (both new and existing Jio users). The offer code for Freecharge users is JIO30.