Jio's Prepaid Plan Priced At Rs 98 Offers 2GB Data, Unlimited Calling

Jio prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 98 in detail

The entry of Reliance Jio in telecom market has triggered a price war. Reliance Jio is known for offering more data and voice calling benefits at lower prices. Jio recently updated most of its existing prepaid plans in order to maintain their subscribers' base. Currently, Jio is offering a slew of plans that comes with different benefits. According to the official website of Reliance Jio- jio.com, the telecom operator is offering one of the most affordable prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 98. Jio's Rs 98 prepaid plan offers 2GBs of 4G high speed data and comes with a validity of 28 days.Reliance Jio's prepaid plan priced at Rs 98 now offers 2GB of 4G high speed data for a period of 28 days with no daily cap limit. The internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps once the data limit is exhausted. Before the latest revision, Jio's Rs 98 prepaid plan used to offer 2.1GB data with a daily cap of 150MB data for a period of 14 days. Now, after the recent update Jio's Rs 98 plan has become one of the cheapest voice call prepaid plans seen currently, said Jio in a statement.Free and unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also available with this prepaid plan of Jio. Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 98 also gives 300 free SMSes for the validity period. Subscribers also get complimentary subscription to suite of Jio apps. The validity of the plan is 28 days.