NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Live TVHighlightsLatestMarketsLive BlogMoneyVideoOpinionYour TaxMore

Jio's Prepaid Plan Priced At Rs 98 Offers 2GB Data, Unlimited Calling

Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 98 also gives 300 free SMSes for the validity period.

Budget 2018 | | Updated: February 08, 2018 00:02 IST
24 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Jio's Prepaid Plan Priced At Rs 98 Offers 2GB Data, Unlimited Calling

The validity of Jio's plan priced at Rs 98 is 28 days.

The entry of Reliance Jio in telecom market has triggered a price war. Reliance Jio is known for offering more data and voice calling benefits at lower prices. Jio recently updated most of its existing prepaid plans in order to maintain their subscribers' base. Currently, Jio is offering a slew of plans that comes with different benefits. According to the official website of Reliance Jio- jio.com, the telecom operator is offering one of the most affordable prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 98. Jio's Rs 98 prepaid plan offers 2GBs of 4G high speed data and comes with a validity of 28 days. 

Jio prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 98 in detail


Reliance Jio's prepaid plan priced at Rs 98 now offers 2GB of 4G high speed data for a period of 28 days with no daily cap limit. The internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps once the data limit is exhausted. Before the latest revision, Jio's Rs 98 prepaid plan used to offer 2.1GB data with a daily cap of 150MB data for a period of 14 days. Now, after the recent update Jio's Rs 98 plan has become one of the cheapest voice call prepaid plans seen currently, said Jio in a statement.
 
jios rs 98 plan

 


Free and unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also available with this prepaid plan of Jio. Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 98 also gives 300 free SMSes for the validity period. Subscribers also get complimentary subscription to suite of Jio apps. The validity of the plan is 28 days.

Comments
Close [X]

Trending

Budget 2018Reliance Jio

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018LIVE TVMaldivesAuto Expo 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................