NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Home | Tech, Media & Telecom

Jio's Most Affordable Plans Compared To Airtel's Most Favourite Recharges

Telecom operators are keeping their users engaged with new offerings.

Tech, Media & Telecom | | Updated: May 22, 2018 00:09 IST
18 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Jio's Most Affordable Plans Compared To Airtel's Most Favourite Recharges

The operators are regularly coming up with new plans to woo consumers.

The introduction of Mukesh Ambani's led Reliance Jio in the telecom market has led to a price war. Other telecom operators can also be seen trying to keep their users engaged with new offerings. Among the many offerings that the operators are making, there are few prepaid plans mostly used by consumers. Currently, Airtel has 3 favourite recharge plans mentioned on its official website. These are priced at Rs 50, Rs 249 and Rs 349. While Jio has an affordable plan priced at Rs 98 mentioned on its website. (Also read: Reliance Jio's Prepaid Plans With 2 GB/3 GB Per Day Data Explained Here)

Airtel's most favourite recharges

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 50

Airtel's prepaid plan priced at Rs. 50 offers a talktime of Rs 39.37. This pack is an unlimited plan.

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 249

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 249 offers a total of 56 GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 2GB data. Hundred local and national SMS (short message service) per day are also offered in this plan. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers unlimited local and STD calls. Incoming and outgoing calls on roaming are also bundled with this plan. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel is valid for 28 days.

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 349

Airtel's Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plan offers 84GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 3GB data. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this plan. 100 free SMSes also offered with this recharge plan. The validity of the plan is 28 days.

Jio's most affordable plan

Comments
Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 98

This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers a total of 2 GB data. Voice calls are unlimited and 300 dree SMSes are also offered. This prepaid recharge plan is bundled with complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The validity of the plan is 28 days.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Reliance JioAirtel

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top