Jio's Most Affordable Plans Compared To Airtel's Most Favourite Recharges

Airtel's most favourite recharges
Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 50
Airtel's prepaid plan priced at Rs. 50 offers a talktime of Rs 39.37. This pack is an unlimited plan.
Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 249
Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 249 offers a total of 56 GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 2GB data. Hundred local and national SMS (short message service) per day are also offered in this plan. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers unlimited local and STD calls. Incoming and outgoing calls on roaming are also bundled with this plan. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel is valid for 28 days.
Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 349
Airtel's Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plan offers 84GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 3GB data. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also bundled with this plan. 100 free SMSes also offered with this recharge plan. The validity of the plan is 28 days.
Jio's most affordable plan
Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 98
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers a total of 2 GB data. Voice calls are unlimited and 300 dree SMSes are also offered. This prepaid recharge plan is bundled with complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The validity of the plan is 28 days.