Jio's Long Term Prepaid Plans: Rs 999, Rs 1999, Rs 4999, Rs 9999

Telecom operator Reliance Jio is currently offering a bouquet of prepaid recharge plans which start from Rs 19 and go up to Rs 9,999. These prepaid recharge plans of Jio offer unlimited data with some particular limits and different validity periods. All these prepaid plans offer unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls and comes bundled with SMSes benefits. Jio has four long term prepaid plans which are priced at Rs 999, Rs 1,999, Rs 4,999 and Rs 9,999. The validity of these packs goes up to 360 days.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 999 offers 60GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 90 days. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get 100 free SMSes benefits along with subscription to host of Jio apps with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 999 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 90 days.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 1,999 offers 125GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 180 days. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get 100 free SMSes benefits along with subscription to host of Jio apps with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 1,999 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 180 days.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 4,999 offers 350GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 360 days. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get 100 free SMSes benefits along with subscription to host of Jio apps with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 4,999 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 360 days.Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 9,999 offers 750GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 360 days. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get 100 free SMSes benefits along with subscription to host of Jio apps with this prepaid recharge plan. Jio's Rs 9,999 prepaid recharge plan is valid for 360 days.