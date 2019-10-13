Reliance Jio's Diwali Offer: How To Get A JioPhone For Rs 699

The validity of the additional data voucher will be co-terminus with the base plan, according to Jio.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), is offering JioPhone for a price of Rs 699 under a special 'Diwali' offer. JioPhone, a 4G feature phone, is originally priced at Rs 1,500. "This is a saving of over Rs 800 without any special conditions like having to exchange your old phone," Reliance Jio said in a statement. Jio customers who join the 'Diwali' offer by purchasing a JioPhone will also get data benefits valued at approximately Rs 700, the company added. For the first 7 recharges that the customer does, Jio will additionally add Rs 99 worth of data.

"The additional data worth Rs 700 will enable JioPhone users to enter an unseen world of entertainment, payments, e-commerce, education, learning, train and bus booking and artificial intelligence apps," Jio mentioned on its website- jio.com.

The savings of Rs 800 on the JioPhone and the Rs 700 worth of data, will total to a benefit of Rs 1,500 on every JioPhone. In order to avail the 'Diwali' offer benefits, customers need to get a new JioPhone along with a new Jio SIM and recharge with a plan of Rs 99 or above. The validity of the additional data voucher will be co-terminus with the base plan, according to Jio.

In a separate announcement made in this week, Jio said it will charge 6 paise per minute for calls made to other network operators in line with the Interconnect Usage Charge or IUC fixed by the telecom regulator Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

The telecom operator said that for all the outgoing calls to other mobile operators, Jio users can buy an additional IUC top up vouchers. These vouchers are priced between Rs 10- Rs 100. The operator said that it will provide additional data entitlement of equivalent value based on the IUC top-up voucher consumption to ensure no increase in tariff for customers.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.