Jio's Offer: How To Avail Cashback Up To Rs 799 On Rs 398 Recharge

Reliance Jio's '200 per cent cashback offer' gives a total cashback of up to Rs 799 on every recharge of Rs 398 or above. Jio's '200 per cent cashback offer' is available only for Jio Prime members, according to the official website of Jio (jio.com). Subscribers can avail total cashback of up to Rs 799 in two ways- Jio tariff plan recharge worth Rs 400 and cashback via partnered digital wallets recharge up to Rs 399. This cashback offer is valid till February 15.Jio is offering 100 percent cashback vouchers worth Rs 400 in the form of eight vouchers of Rs 50 on every recharge of Rs 398 or above. Secondly, Jio has partnered with leading digital wallets to bring instant cashback of up to Rs 399. This raises the total value of the offer to Rs 799 (Rs 400+Rs 399).How to avail Jio's '200 per cent cashback offer'?Jio guarantees 100 per cent cashback for Jio Prime members. Members get a cashback worth Rs 400 in the form of eight vouchers of Rs 50 denomination each on every recharge of Rs.398 or above. This is credited immediately in customers' accounts and is visible under My Vouchers in MyJio app.Jio has partnered with leading digital wallets to offer an instant cashback of up to Rs 399. Subscribers get a cashback of up to Rs 399 when the payment is done through select digital wallets like FreeCharge, Mobikwik, PayTM, Amazon Pay, PhonePe and BHIM.When the recharge is done through MobiKwik, users get a cashback of Rs 399 (both new and existing Jio Prime members). Amazon Pay users get Rs 50 cashback (both new and existing Jio Prime members). Paytm is offering Rs 50 as cashback to new customers and Rs 20 to existing customers. PhonePe wallet is also offering cashback where new Jio users get Rs 75 while existing ones get Rs 30. Jio has also announced the offer for BHIM app users where new users get Rs 100 as cashback while existing ones get Rs 30. Freecharge is offering cashback of Rs 50 (for new users) and Rs 30 (for existing Jio users).